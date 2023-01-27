Teen to be Charged as Adult in Murder of Deerfield Beach Football Player

The teen who allegedly shot and killed a high school football player in Deerfield Beach in late December will be charged as an adult.

Keantae Vaughn, 14, was charged Thursday with first degree murder in the December 28 shooting death of 16-year-old Ricky Ferguson Jr. The Broward state attorney's office upgraded an attempted second-degree murder charge initially filed against Vaugh to a murder charge.

Ferguson had been found shot in the head at a park in the 400 block of Southwest 2nd Street. He was brought to Broward Health North where he died from his injuries.

Officials at Deerfield Beach High School said Ferguson was a 10th grader and a star athlete on the school's football team.

"Our hearts and sympathy go out to the Ferguson Family and the Deerfield Beach Community during this difficult time," a statement from the school said. "There are no words that can be said, we understand that this is going to be a difficult time for everyone in the @DFB_City community. But there will be help through this grief for anyone who needs it including @DBHSFootballTTP members, students and staff."