17-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting of Fellow Teen in Palm Beach

The 17-year-old arrested in the fatal shooting of a fellow teen just before Christmas in Palm Beach County will be charged as an adult.

Gardy Strague was booked into jail Tuesday and will be charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and discharging a weapon into a dwelling, vehicle or aircraft, NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported.

The body of 17-year-old Emmanuel Castaneda, known to loved ones as Manny, was found on Dec. 21 in the grass near a body of water in Loxahatchee.

According to an arrest report, the Lake Worth High School student had gone missing on Dec. 17. His mother became concerned when she couldn't reach him on his cellphone.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Previously, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said his office, for the most part, has discretion regarding the prosecution of the teen as an adult.

"The juvenile system is meant for rehabilitation whereas the adult system is meant for punishment," Aronberg said on December 26. "But there are some crimes that are so serious that put the community at risk that really we have no other choice but to try that juvenile as an adult -- like if it's a gun crime for example."

Strague was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.