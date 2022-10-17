Teen Vacationing in Miami Beach Became Sex Trafficking Victim, Man Arrested: Police

A man is facing human trafficking and other charges after he spent months prostituting a 16-year-old girl who left her parents while vacationing in Miami Beach, police said.

Nathan Paul Davis, 30, was arrested Sunday in Miami Beach on charges of human trafficking, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, and interference with custody, an arrest report said.

The report said that on July 29 the victim, a 16-year-old girl from Canada, got into an argument with her parents and left the hotel they were staying at in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Her parents reported her missing and no one heard from her until Oct. 15, when she requested police assistance in Miami.

The girl told police that after she left the hotel she met Davis, who asked her if she wanted to get something to eat, the report said.

Davis later gave her cocaine and had sex with her, and she began to prostitute herself on the streets of Miami Beach, usually on Ocean Drive, the report said.

Three days after they met, they drove to Texas, stopping at Davis' mother's house in Louisiana, the report said.

The girl prostituted herself in Texas for about a month before they returned to Miami and continued prostitution activity, the report said.

Davis would be dealing drugs and would accept the cash for the girl's prostitution activities, the report said.

The girl said she "could not work if she was sober" so Davis gave her alcohol, cocaine, Molly and Ecstasy "all the time," the report said.

Occasionally when Davis would get a new supply of drugs he would have the girl test it for him, the report said.

He would also beat and choke her when she didn't want to prostitute herself, the report said.

This past Saturday, Oct. 15, the girl told Davis she missed her family and wanted to go home, and he became upset and started choking her, the report said.

The incident happened in an alley and was broken up by a resident with a gun who heard the fighting, the report said.

Davis then drove them to Miami and the girl eventually contacted police, the report said.

The girl told police she believes Davis got her pregnant, the report said.

Davis was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.