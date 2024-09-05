Teen victim shares close call with man arrested after string of attempts to lure girls

A man accused of kidnapping a teen girl at gunpoint and sexually battered her in Fort Lauderdale after two previous failed attempts has been arrested, authorities said.

Rondel Joseph McDonald, 26, was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping, lewd and lascivious conduct, sexual assault with a weapon, false imprisonment, lewd and lascivious molestation, and displaying a firearm during a felony, authorities said.

The first incident happened in Pompano Beach last Thursday along NW 12th Court. A man in a gray car followed and approached a 15-year-old girl walking to school.

“I was like, ‘Sir, you don’t have to do this, please,’” she said, recalling the encounter.

The teenager asked not to be identified, but wanted to share her story, and recounted how she felt forced to defend herself: “I continued backing up, and I ended up tripping on a stump and I turned around and ran away.”

Fortunately, she managed to escape to a friend’s house, where an adult called 911.

“I’m grateful I opened that door for that little girl because if it wasn’t for me, or it wasn’t for God put God first,” said the neighbor. “She might be dead.”

“It’s just very sick and perverted; you’re looking for kids,” said the teen who got away.

Following the first incident, police believe McDonald attempted to lure another girl, a 17-year-old, near Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale. This girl also managed to escape, running to safety.

However, the situation took a turn Tuesday morning when a third victim, another 15-year-old girl, was not able to get away. In this case, investigators report, McDonald displayed a firearm and demanded the girl get into his car.

Video surveillance from the neighborhood provided crucial evidence, helping investigators identify and arrest a suspect.

Fort Lauderdale Police and the Broward Sheriff's Office held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the joint investigation that led to the arrest.

“Both agencies worked hand in hand with each other extremely hard because we wanted to bring justice to these three young girls that were extremely brave,” said BSO Special Victims Unit Sgt. Yanessa Ayra.

The efforts of the victims are being praised, as their quick thinking played a vital role in stopping a suspected predator in the community.

"They were extremely brave, they were extremely detailed, they provided deputies with the information that we needed in order to expedite this and hit the ground running," Ayra said. “Both agencies, we did not hold back, we did not sleep, we worked hard, we worked diligently, I can't even tell you the last time I slept."

As the investigation continues, authorities urge anyone with additional information to come forward.