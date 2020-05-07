Monroe County

Teen Wanted for Allegedly Killing Brother, Stabbing Father in Florida Keys: PD

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Officers are searching for a teen they say fatally stabbed his brother and also injured his father during an early morning incident in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the incident took place in Islamorada just after 6 a.m., when 17-year-old Daniel Weisberger allegedly stabbed both his 14-year-old brother as well as his father, 43-year-old Ariel Poholek, at their home.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while Poholek was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Hundreds Evacuated as Wildfires Rage in Florida Panhandle

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Barber Closing Doors After Fines, Single Mom Gets Helping Hand in Pandemic

Investigators have not released any details on what led Weisberger to the incident, but deputies are searching for the teen in both Monroe and Miami-Dade counties.

Weisberger is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

This article tagged under:

Monroe CountyFloridastabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us