Teen Who Made Shooting Threat at Parkland MSD High School Faces Judge

A 17-year-old student is facing charges of threatening to hold a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The student appeared before judge Elijah Williams today.

Court documents state that on December 1st, the teen sent a group text writing “I feel like school shooting tmrw.” Also saying, “when I sneeze, it’s a signal, go to the bathroom ok,” and continued with “I hope y’all aren’t snitches.”

Students on the thread who saw the message were concerned and reported it to the Sheriff’s office.

The teen is a Junior at the school.

“Right now, there are two things you can do. Only two things. Get on your knees and pray to the lord and get yourself a good lawyer," judge Williams said to the teen’s parents via Zoom.

The teen was ordered to stay away from the school and has to stay in juvenile detention through December 24.