Teenage Girl Killed, Sibling Detained After Shooting in Opa-locka Neighborhood

Police are investigating an early morning incident Thursday that killed a teenage girl and left her sibling detained by police inside a neighborhood in Opa-locka.

Officers arrived at the community located in the 14500 block of Northwest 17th Path, with several police cars surrounding a home in the area.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that the 14-year-old girl, who was not identified, was killed during the incident around 3 a.m. in which four of her siblings were also in the home. Police also said her 19-year-old sibling, who was also not identified, was detained.

Investigators have not released details on the incident at this time. Police said the parents of the children were not home at the time of the shooting and were at work.

