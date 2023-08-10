Teenager dies after being struck by car in Sunrise

A teenager is now dead after being struck by a car on Wednesday night in Sunrise.

According to a statement by the City of Sunrise Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and found the teen lying on the grass near Sunset Strip and 72nd avenue.

The statement also says the teen was taken to Broward Health Hospital in Fort Lauderdale but, unfortunately, passed away Thursday morning.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the authorities.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Neither speed nor impaired driving seem to be a factor in this accident, according to the police.