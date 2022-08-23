Teen Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on U.S. 27 in Broward: FHP

A 17-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 27 in Broward County early Tuesday, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of Interstate 75 near mile marker 42.

Investigators said the teenager, whose name was not released, lost control of his 2001 Ford Excursion. He attempted to overcorrect and lost control, causing the car to flip several times and he was ejected.

Footage showed the teen's body covered in a yellow tarp not far from the heavily damaged vehicle.

The teen, a resident of Okeechobee County, died at the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

