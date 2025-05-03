Teens, 17, arrested in Little Havana shooting that hurt another juvenile: Police

Two 17-year-olds were arrested after they were allegedly involved in a shooting over apparent gang territory and a motorcycle that left another teen hurt, according to arrest reports.

The shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday in Henderson Park, near Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, police said.

One of the teens was charged with assault and attempted first-degree murder. NBC6 does not identify minors accused of a crime unless they are charged as an adult.

It started when one of the teenage suspects along with an "unidentified offender" made gang signs towards the victim and witnesses "and offered to fight them," arrest reports state.

Police said the victim thought they were talking about the motorcycle he had parked inside the park, so he walked toward it and tried to ride away, but it wouldn't start.

That's when the teenage suspect and the unidentified offender allegedly approached the victim, and the unidentified offender opened fire.

The victim, also 17, was shot in the bicep but was alert and conscious as he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The teenage suspect and the shooter ran away. Then the second teenage suspect allegedly gave the shooter his motorized scooter to help him get away from the scene.

The two teen suspects ran from the scene on foot until they were caught on Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 2nd Street, arrest reports detail. Authorities originally said three people were detained, and that the investigation was ongoing.

It was not immediately clear if they had caught the shooter.

Arrest reports state that officers talked to witnesses, and also recovered high-quality surveillance video of the shooting.

The suspects were taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.