Teens Accused of Armed Robbery, Battery at Pembroke Pines Walgreens

Several teens were arrested and accused of attacking employees during a robbery at a Walgreens in Pembroke Pines.

The robbery happened before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the location along Pines Boulevard and NW 160th Avenue, according to Pembroke Pines police.

All four suspects worked to steal a large quantity of high-end alcohol, spraying the employees with a chemical agent and hitting them with glass bottles, police said. They drove away from the scene in a Nissan Altima before officers arrived.

Investigators later found the suspects are part of a larger organized crime ring, police said. The teens were later caught and arrested Tuesday after a similar robbery at a Walgreens in Davie.

Juqwan Brown, Jamarian Brooks and Verlantis Finnie — all 18 years old — face a variety of charges, including armed robbery, battery, and battery on persons 65 years of age or older. Another suspect, who is a minor, is also facing charges.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.