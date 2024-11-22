Teens among 3 shot in northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood: Police

Three people, including two teens, were injured in a shooting Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 65th Street.

Police said the 15, 17, and 22-year-olds were outside of a home when a man approached them, pulled out a gun and started firing.

The three were hit in the legs and taken to the hospital.

Police said it was an isolated incident and the shooter possibly knew at least one of the victims.

There was no information and description of the shooter.

