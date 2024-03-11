Teens arrested after video shows wild intersection takeover in NW Miami-Dade

A group of teens are facing charges after a wild intersection takeover in northwest Miami-Dade that was caught on camera over the weekend.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Northwest 20th Street and 27th Avenue.

According to an arrest report, law enforcement spotted a grey BMW being driven by 18-year-old Logan Thomas Hill with a blue towel covering the license plate enter the intersection.

Several spectators got out of vehicles, which were blocking the roadway, and started recording the BMW, which "peeled out" and started doing donuts in the intersection, the report said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Other vehicles started to join in and began doing donuts.

Video obtained by NBC6 showed multiple vehicles spinning in the intersection. At one point, the driver of a blue car is doing donuts while a passenger stands up through a sunroof and waves a large white flag.

At another point in the video, people place fireworks on the ground and light them up, as smoke consumes the street.

The BMW fled the scene as officers moved in with lights and sirens and at one point, Hill drove head-on at a sergeant, forcing the sergeant to swerve to avoid a crash, the report said.

The BMW was eventually stopped at 114th Avenue and Northwest 72nd Street where Hill and his three passengers were taken into custody.

Hill was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, drag racing on highways while masked, and unlawful assembly.

Courtney Holley, 19, who was the front seat passenger in the BMW, was charged with resisting an officer without violence, unlawful assembly, and being a passenger during drag racing.

Jamarse Lee Burns, 19, who was allegedly in the back of the car recording with his phone, was also arrested on charges of resisting an officer without violence, unlawful assembly, and being a passenger during drag racing.

Miami-Dade Corrections Logan Thomas Hill, Jamarse Lee Burns, Courtney Holley

A 17-year-old who was also a passenger in the car was arrested.

Authorities have said street takeovers and stunt driving incidents have been on the rise in recent years, and are extremely dangerous for participants, spectators and other drivers.

Hundreds of participants and spectators have attended the events, where they show up and block lanes of traffic while racing, drifting, or doing donuts and other dangerous stunts, the reports said.

Numerous arrests have been made of organizers and participants throughout South Florida.

In a state law enacted in 2022, it is illegal to participate in street racing. That includes takeovers, drag racing, donuts, burnouts, wheelies, drifting and other related activities that can create unsafe roadways. Besides jail time, drivers can have their license revoked and face fines upwards of $5,000.

A large crowd is seen on the video provided to NBC6 as they watch multiple cars performing donuts in the middle of the street.