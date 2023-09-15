Teens arrested after violent crime spree across Miami-Dade, including carjackings and assault

A group of teens who have been terrorizing Miami-Dade County with various crimes are now behind bars, North Miami Beach Police announced Friday.

Police said the group is responsible for committing dozens of crimes over the past few months.

Officials released surveillance footage catching them in the act, and in the video you can see that the teens are armed.

A total of seven people were arrested, and the majority are 16 years old. There are two 18-year-olds who were arrested, Ryan Andrew Sterlin and Rogens Lormil Joseph.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said the long list of crimes connected to the crew include carjackings, thefts and assault.

The teens pepper-sprayed and beat up people in the process, including an elderly lady.

“Those that wish to bring havoc to our streets, this community is not going to tolerate it. We are not going to tolerate that community activity. And we will always stand united to protect our citizens,” said Harvette Smith, Chief of Police for North Miami Beach.

The crimes occurred across Miami-Dade County including in the city of Miami and Hollywood.

Police believe there are other victims. If you think you were a victim you are asked to contact North Miami Beach Police.