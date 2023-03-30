Teens Arrested for Stealing $11K in Items From New York Mets' Spring Training Complex

Two teens were arrested after a burglary that ended with over $11,000 in merchandise being taken from the spring training home of the New York Mets.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported the burglary took place at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie last Saturday.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the teens, a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, broke in late that night using a baseball bat. Surveillance video showed the incident take place.

"After investigating this incident, we have determined that the suspects broke into the facility around 2 a.m. Once inside, they removed several items, including sneakers, sunglasses, electronics, Mets branded attire and snacks," Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a news release. "Thankfully, all of the stolen items were recovered."

The teens, who were not identified, are charged with burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.