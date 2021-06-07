Teens At Kendall Mass Shooting Scene Arrested in Separate Shooting on Turnpike: Cops

A group of teens who were at the scene of a mass shooting outside a Kendall hookah bar were arrested in connection with a separate shooting on the Florida's Turnpike, authorities said.

The Turnpike shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Southwest 312nd Street, Miami-Dade Police said.

According to arrest reports, the teens - identified as 19-year-olds Quantayvius McCutchen and Keyshad Richardson and a 17-year-old - sat in a red Chevy Malibu outside the Hookah Inn watching people who were there for a graduation celebration.

The teens, who are from the Perrine rea of Miami-Dade, have an ongoing feud with another group from Florida City, the reports said.

The reports said the teens spent a "significant amount of time" outside the hookah bar and left the area.

As they were driving on the Turnpike, they saw a gray Nissan that they recognized as having been at the hookah bar and pulled up next to it and opened fire, the reports said.

The driver of the Altima was shot in the leg, and a passenger in the car wasn't injured. The driver drove himself to a local hospital where he was in stable condition.

The three teens were arrested on attempted murder charges.

Police haven't said whether the teens might be suspects in the shooting around the same time outside the hookah bar that left three dead and five injured.