Teens carjacked Uber driver at gunpoint in North Miami Beach before chase, crash: Police

Two teens carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint in North Miami Beach before a police pursuit that ended in a crash and a foot chase with an officer opening fire, officials said.

The suspects, 18-year-old Rogens Lormil Joseph and a 16-year-old, are facing multiple charges including carjacking robbery, aggravated battery, grand theft, fleeing and eluding an officer, reckless driving, and resisting an officer without violence, North Miami Beach Police said Wednesday.

The carjacking happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 16100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue.

According to an arrest report, an Uber driver had picked up the two teen suspects when they told him to stop in the area of 16140 Northeast 18th Avenue.

They then pointed a gun at his head and demanded his vehicle, then fled the scene in the vehicle, the report said.

A short time later, officers spotted the Uber driver's car and tried to stop it, but the suspects fled, police said.

The fleeing vehicle hit a Sunny Isles Beach Police cruiser before losing control and crashing into a stop sign, police said.

The two suspects fled on foot but were quickly detained, police said.

Surveillance footage showed at least one of the suspects fleeing from police on foot before being taken into custody outside the Sands Point Condominium on Collins Drive in Sunny Isles Beach.

During the incident, an officer discharged his firearm but no one was injured in the shooting, police said.

Officials said two guns that had been reported stolen in Hollywood were recovered from the suspects.

One of the suspects had multiple credit cards that didn't belong to him in his pocket, the arrest report said.

The owner of one credit card was a victim who'd been carjacked in Miami hours earlier, the report said.

Police said the two teens are connected to a string of armed carjackings, armed robberies, vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries throughout Miami-Dade and Broward.

One of those crimes happened early Saturday on Northeast 10th Avenue in North Miami, when a man was carjacked at gunpoint, an arrest report said.

In addition to his vehicle, the suspects took a fanny pack containing $7,000 in cash, the report said.