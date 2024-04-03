Teens escape sinking car after crashing into Miami-Dade canal

Two teens made a swift escape Wednesday night after they drove into a canal in west Miami-Dade.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and Coral Way.

The teens told NBC6 another car tried to make a U-turn, but they braked too late — and their car ended up ramming through a railing and nosediving into the water.

"The canal broke, and no water went in," Eric Hernandez said. "I just saw the glass crack."

While the car was sinking, they were able to climb out of the sunroof, which was fortunately already open.

A crew was able to tow the car out of the water.