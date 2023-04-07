Teen Dies, Another Critical After Divers Pull Them From NW Miami-Dade Lake

A teen has died and another was in critical condition Friday after one tried saving the other from drowning in a lake in northwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded at around 3 p.m. to the 1100 block of Northwest 99th Street, near Arthur Woodard Park, after a call of two people in the water.

The teens were playing near the lake when another teen pushed one of them into the water, Miami-Dade Police said in a news conference. Another teen then jumped in to try to rescue him. Both of them couldn't swim, police said.

Fire officials said three divers were searching the lake for the victims.

Both teens were eventually pulled from the water and transported to local hospitals. One died and the other remained in critical but stable condition.

Police haven't released their ages or identities and were in the process of notifying their families. Police initially said the teens were twin brothers but didn't specify their relationship in the news conference.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.