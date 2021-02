Two teenagers were hospitalized after they were shot Tuesday in Naranja, police said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded at around 4:50 p.m. to the area of SW 137th Avenue and South Dixie Highway.

The two teens were in a vehicle when the subjects, who were in another vehicle, shot at them, striking both, police said.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old male were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details were not available.