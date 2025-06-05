Teens recovering from Lauderhill shooting as search continues for suspect

Two teens are recovering from a double shooting in Lauderhill as the search continues for whoever shot them.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday outside an apartment complex on Northwest 43rd Terrace near Northwest 19th Street.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the two teens, 16 and 17, were taken from the scene to a hospital. One teen was in critical condition and the other in serious condition at Broward Health Medical Center.

The mother of one of the victims, 16-year-old Shiraj Reid, spoke with NBC6 by phone on Thursday.

Tiara Higgs said her son was shot in the leg and the family is praying for his recovery while he remained in the intensive care unit.

Higgs identified the other victim as 17-year-old Marvin Travis, her son's best friend.

She said Travis is awake and alert after being shot twice, once in the back and once in the lower leg.

Police said the motive for the shooting was unknown and there was no information about a suspect or suspects.

"I don't know if anyone knows anything, but come and say something," Higgs said. "We're a praying family, and we believe he will be okay, but this is not right, this is not right."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Lauderhill Police.