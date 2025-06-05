Lauderhill

Teens recovering from Lauderhill shooting as search continues for suspect

Family members said 16-year-old Shiraj Reid and 17-year-old Marvin Travis remained hospitalized after the shooting.

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two teens are recovering from a double shooting in Lauderhill as the search continues for whoever shot them.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday outside an apartment complex on Northwest 43rd Terrace near Northwest 19th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the two teens, 16 and 17, were taken from the scene to a hospital. One teen was in critical condition and the other in serious condition at Broward Health Medical Center.

The mother of one of the victims, 16-year-old Shiraj Reid, spoke with NBC6 by phone on Thursday.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tiara Higgs said her son was shot in the leg and the family is praying for his recovery while he remained in the intensive care unit.

Higgs identified the other victim as 17-year-old Marvin Travis, her son's best friend.

She said Travis is awake and alert after being shot twice, once in the back and once in the lower leg.

Local

6 to Know 7 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

only on 6 19 mins ago

Suspected Miami serial killer that targeted homeless could face death penalty

Police said the motive for the shooting was unknown and there was no information about a suspect or suspects.

"I don't know if anyone knows anything, but come and say something," Higgs said. "We're a praying family, and we believe he will be okay, but this is not right, this is not right."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Lauderhill Police.

This article tagged under:

Lauderhill
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us