Teen's Sentencing in Deadly Oakland Park Collision Delayed Again

The family of Maria Tellez-Valderrabano says they are waiting patiently for justice as two teenage suspects accused in a deadly collision in Oakland Park await their punishment.

“It’s hell,” said Emily Feria, the victim’s sister. “We’ve got to relive this day, but we’ve just got to be patient and just wait.”

The 14-year-old passenger in a stolen car that crashed into several other vehicles, killing the mother-of-three and injuring six people on Aug. 28, attended a Broward court hearing via a Zoom video link Wednesday.

He remains in juvenile detention in a rehabilitation program and is due back in court Dec. 5.

“I’m not satisfied but I understand the law,” Feria said. "You have to go step by step."

The 15-year-old who was driving the stolen car while fleeing police is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31. He is facing more serious charges and could be charged as an adult.

At his last court appearance Oct. 10, he was caught snickering in the courtroom.

It prompted a startled Broward Judge Stacy Ross to interrupt the proceedings to ask, “Are you seriously laughing right now?”

The handcuffed teenager doubled over in the jury box trying to stifle his laughter by covering his masked face with his hands. He was removed from the courtroom.

The teenagers are not being named in this story because they are juveniles.

“We will never recover from this [loss of life],” Feria said Wednesday. “We just want justice, that’s all we want, just justice.”