Telemundo 51 to Host Hialeah Mayoral Debate Saturday

Telemundo 51 will host a Hialeah Mayoral Debate Saturday where former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo and former Hialeah Councilwoman Isis Garcia-Martinez will face off to outline their respective platforms for the city.

The hour-long debate will take place Saturday, October 9 at 5 p.m. and will be moderated by Telemundo 51’s Emmy Award-winning Senior Political Reporter and host of Enfoque Político, Marilys Llanos.

“The 2020 US Census results show Hialeah is the second largest city in Miami-Dade County, the sixth largest city in Florida and its residents are predominantly Spanish speakers,” said Jorge Carballo, President and General Manager of Telemundo 51 and NBC 6. "With less than a month until election day, Telemundo 51 is proud to be the go-to source for all Decision 2021 news.”

In addition to watching it live on Telemundo 51, the debate will also be streamed on Telemundo51.com, the Telemundo 51 app and the Telemundo 51 app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.