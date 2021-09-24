covid-19 vaccine

Telemundo, Walmart Team Up in Miami for COVID-19 Immunizations Saturday

Professionals will answer questions and free vaccines will be provided to anyone interested in receiving one

By NBC 6

This coming Saturday, NBCUniversal's Telemundo Enterprises will be working with Walmart to educate the Hispanic community in Miami about COVID-19 immunizations.

As part of Walmart's Wellness Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. professionals will answer questions and free vaccines will be provided to anyone interested in receiving one.

The collaboration will take place in several cities across the country, including Miami and Orlando.

For more information, click on this link.

Telemundo is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of WTVJ-TV / NBC 6

