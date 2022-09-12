Temperatures Higher Than Average in August Throughout South Florida

August is in the books - and it was another scorcher.

The average high during a typical August comes in at 90.7 degrees. The average high in August 2022 came in at 91.8 degrees, more than a degree above normal.

The overnight temperatures were an even bigger story. The typical low for Miami during the month of August is 77.7 degrees. The average low this August came at a whopping 79.4 degrees, almost two degrees above normal.

Here’s another stat for you: 25 of the 30 days in August featured an overnight low of 78 degrees or higher. Remember, 77.7 degrees is the norm. Even more impressive were the number of overnight temperatures that never dropped below 80 degrees - 15 of the 30 days in August registered an overnight low higher.

2022 continues to come in hot and August was no exception. Let’s see how September plays out.