Temperatures, Humidity Begin to Climb as South Florida Gears Up For the Weekend

If you are planning to spend a day at the beach today, you're in luck.

Temperatures and humidity are making that climb as forecast. We are seeing more morning 70s along with highs Friday afternoon in the low-mid-80s. No rain is expected and winds will be light enough to give us a great boat and beach day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Winds will pick up and turn more southerly this weekend and the temperatures really bounce. Humidity too. Just keep in mind that the gustier winds could offer some issues on the water or at the beach.

Look for highs to push into the mid-upper-80s with feels like temperatures well above 90. Saturday looks rain free but Sunday looks unsettled. Rain will likely linger into Monday too.