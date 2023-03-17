Temperatures Increase Friday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Makes Weekend Return

South Florida will be feeling lucky to end the work week when it comes to drier conditions, but the wet weather makes a return just in time to end the weekend.

Gusty winds continue for your Friday with a noticeable shift to the southeast. This will bring warmer 60s early with afternoon numbers possible hitting 80 or slightly above.

This is actually spot on average for this time of the year. Keep in mind the winds will once again bring a high risk of rip currents to the area beaches along with high seas. Small crafts, please use caution.

We warm up even more on Saturday and then our next system moves on Sunday. We may see our first decent rain event since early February. Look for the rain to linger into Monday. Highs will race into the mid-80s Saturday followed by upper 70s Sunday into Monday.