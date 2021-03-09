Temperatures Increase Slightly Tuesday Across South Florida While Wind Remains

After quite a breezy start to the work week, South Florida will see the wind remain Tuesday with a slight increase in temperatures.

We are locked into this breezy pattern for the next several days as highs slowly warm from the mid-70s Tuesday to the upper 70s by the end of the week. Morning temperatures will remain in the seasonable mid-60s range.

The blustery conditions will keep our small craft advisory in play through Wednesday and our high risk of rip currents in effect through at least Thursday. These may end up getting extended to the end of the week to be honest

Winds are forecast to dip just a bit as we head into the weekend. This should allow highs to push above 80. Rain chances will remain around 10% all the way through the forecast period.