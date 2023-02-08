Temperatures Increase Slightly Wednesday Across South Florida Before Next Front Arrives

South Florida will see temperatures pick up slightly Wednesday to end the work week before the arrival of our next front that will bring cooler weather to the area.

Look for low humidity, partly cloudy skies and slightly above average temperatures for your Wednesday. If you are able to get to the water, just be aware that a high risk of rip currents is once again in effect. Small craft should use caution as well.

Humidity and temperatures will continue to creep higher this week as winds turn more to the south. Rain chances will be no higher than 10-20 percent.

The best chance for rain will be early Saturday as our next front hits. The rain should move in and out quickly, followed by much cooler numbers Sunday into Monday. In fact, we could see widespread morning 50s to start off the week.