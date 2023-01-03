Temperatures Remain High Tuesday in South Florida Before Cooler Weather Arrives

The new year is starting off warm across South Florida before another front arrives in the area and brings a needed cooldown.

Hot, hazy, and humid sounds like a summer forecast but that’s what continues through South Florida. Monday, both Fort Lauderdale and Miami had heat index readings around 87 by midday.

Tuesday, we remain mainly rain fee with temps, once again, climbing out of the low 70s and reaching in the mid-80s. With the humidity in place, the feel-like temps will approach 90 degrees.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The front approaches Thursday so a few showers are possible. It will pass during the evening and overnight time frame allowing temps by Friday morning to fall into a cooler low to mid-60 range.

Lingering but widely scattered showers are possible Friday, post front but the most noticeable thing will be the drop in the humidity for the weekend.