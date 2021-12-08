first alert weather

Temperatures Rise Across South Florida Before Next Front Arrives

A front will approach this weekend, but the latest data is suggesting it will stall near us

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the calendar says December, much of South Florida will feel less and less like the holiday season with temperatures rising over the course of the work week.

We are right in the middle of a calm, rain free pattern - but we will be quite warm each afternoon for the balance of the week.

The mornings will be comfortable as the mercury dips into the 60s in many spots, but afternoon numbers will stay locked into the mid-80s, close to setting records each day.

A front will approach this weekend, but the latest data is suggesting it will stall near us. This will keep some clouds and scattered showers around, especially Sunday into Monday.

Highs will dip a bit, topping out around 80 degrees early next week. You'll notice a breeze too.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
