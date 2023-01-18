Temperatures Rise Slightly Wednesday in South Florida Before Warmer Weekend

South Florida is still feeling the chill Wednesday even with temperatures slightly higher, but the warmer weather will be making a return in time for the weekend.

Our warming trend continues, but that doesn't mean it's necessarily warm just yet. We are looking at another round of widespread 50s early Wednesday with only the Keys remaining in the 60s.

Low humidity and a slight southeast breeze will push the numbers into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon, a couple degrees above average for this time of the year. Not a drop of rain is in the cards.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Temperatures continue to make moves, topping out in the low to mid-80s Friday and into the weekend. Morning numbers will possibly flirt with 70 degrees. For those of you enjoying the low rain chances, well, this will continue right through Sunday.