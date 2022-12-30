Temperatures Rise Through Weekend in South Florida to Bring in New Year

The calendar will turn to 2023 in just a matter of days, but South Florida will be feeling more like the summertime in the coming days.

A few isolated showers have been around Friday morning but most of the area should remain rain-free today. Lows are starting out in the low 70s and we’ll warm into the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies today.

This weekend, to ring in the new year temps will be above average with lots of sun anticipated. Rain chances are low but patchy morning fog is possible.

The warm pattern is sticking around for the extended period with very little change in the temps. Lows fall into the low 70s and highs stick in the low 80s.