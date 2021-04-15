first alert weather

Temperatures Rise Thursday in South Florida Ahead of Hot Weekend

Highs will crest in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday with feels like temperatures possibly hitting the upper 90s

For the first time in 2021, South Florida will see a number in the temperatures column it hasn't seen all year thanks to a warming trend through the area.

We are hanging onto comfortable temperatures and reasonable humidity early Thursday morning, but that will end soon so take advantage. Look for morning temperatures to range from the mid-60s to low 70s with afternoon numbers hitting the mid-80s.

You'll see just a few clouds and a slight beach breeze.

Temperatures bounce into the upper 80s Friday with a little more humidity, but it's the weekend that will feel like a different season.

Highs will crest in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday with feels like temperatures possibly hitting the upper 90s.

Don't expect much rain either. The boat, beach and pool look perfect.

