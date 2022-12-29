Temperatures Rise Thursday in South Florida, Continue Increase to End 2022

With just a couple days left in 2022, South Florida will see a rise in temperatures starting Thursday to end the year.

Temperatures are much, much warmer versus last weekend with many of us starting off the day already in the 70s. Highs Thursday afternoon could flirt with 80 degrees.

Thinking about the beach? Keep in mind that our gusty east breeze will keep rip currents in play through into Friday.

Our warming trend continues into the weekend with lows in the 70s for most of us with highs in the 80s. Rain chances stay low right into the New Year's Weekend.