Temperatures Rise Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Cooler Weekend

South Florida will see a slight rise in temperatures Wednesday ahead of what looks to be a cooler weekend across the area.

Winds are turning to the southeast and you can already feel the difference early on Wednesday. Gone are the upper 50s and low 60s from Monday morning, with many spots already back to the 70s.

Look for a mostly rain-free day (after an early round of showers on Broward) with highs a touch above average, topping out in the low 80s. The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with widespread mid-80s in the cards along with some humidity.

Our next front will push in on Friday and roughly half of us will see rain. The front slowly marches south of us this weekend, but showers may linger, especially on Saturday. The coolest day this weekend will be Sunday with morning temperatures in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-70s.

We may even be a touch cooler Monday as skies clear out a bit more and we keep that north wind. I'm forecasting low 60s for Miami Monday morning with many of us feeling the 50s inland from the coast.