Temperatures Rise Wednesday Across South Florida Before Next Front

Our next strong front looks poised to move through the region overnight Friday and this one could bring even cooler temperatures than the last front

After two days of temperatures that were some of the coldest in years across the area, South Florida will see quite the rise in those numbers Wednesday.

Look for a mostly rain free, but warmer start to your Wednesday. Gone are the 40s and 50s as the upper 60s and 70s have moved in. A system will spread a good chance of showers and storms our way for the second half of the day as highs race into the upper 70s.

The rain should move out Wednesday night and temperatures will return to typical numbers for this time of the year. Look for morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s and highs in the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday. 

Our next strong front looks poised to move through the region overnight Friday and this one could bring even cooler temperatures than the last front. Look for highs in the mid-60s both days this weekend, but Sunday morning might hurt a little.

We are forecasting low to mid-40s for Miami with 30s possible across the suburbs. This could very well be the coolest of the season.

