Temperatures Rise Wednesday Across South Florida Before Plummeting by Holiday Weekend

South Florida will be feeling slightly warmer Wednesday and to end the work week before seeing temperatures plummet just in time for Christmas.

Showers that were around overnight and into Wednesday morning will continue to move away and improving conditions take over. Clouds will break up and some sunshine is expected to round out the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday, the next front starts to approach but there will still be warm and mild conditions. Scattered showers are possible Thursday and Friday with pockets of heavy downpours. Highs are slightly above average and in the low 80s. Overnight lows are still near 70 until the front passes Friday night.

The bottom drops out Friday, temps look to drop down into the 40s Saturday morning and then the temps struggle to warm into the 60s by the afternoon. This is the dry day of the holiday weekend. By Sunday, a few stray showers are possible with another start to the day in the 40s and 50s with highs in the low 60s.

Just as fast as we drop, we will rebound quickly by Monday of next week. Highs bounce back to low 70s with a few scattered showers sticking around.