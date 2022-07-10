first alert weather

Temperatures Rising on This Rainy Sunday in South Florida

Expect dry weather this morning with only passing showers.

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

While Sunday will be a bit more unsettled than Saturday, it will still end up being a decent day for most folks.

Storms begin to fire up as early as about 1 p.m. and will peak at about 3 p.m., but the focus will be along and west of I-95, leaving the beaches with little or no rain at all in the afternoon.

Highs will top out at 92° with feels-like temps 100-105°.

Monday and Tuesday are almost identical to Sunday with the only difference being rain chances a notch lower down to 30% on both days.

No activity is expected in the Tropics over the next five days.

