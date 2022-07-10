Temperatures Rising on This Rainy Sunday in South Florida

While Sunday will be a bit more unsettled than Saturday, it will still end up being a decent day for most folks.

Expect dry weather this morning with only passing showers.

Storms begin to fire up as early as about 1 p.m. and will peak at about 3 p.m., but the focus will be along and west of I-95, leaving the beaches with little or no rain at all in the afternoon.

Highs will top out at 92° with feels-like temps 100-105°.

Monday and Tuesday are almost identical to Sunday with the only difference being rain chances a notch lower down to 30% on both days.

No activity is expected in the Tropics over the next five days.