Temperatures Rising Wednesday in South Florida Before Storms Return

The drier conditions across South Florida will be giving way to an increased chance of storms across the area in the coming days.

The area is waking up warm with early morning temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A strong south breeze is again leaving us with a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory in effect as well as keeping us warm and humid.

Isolated showers are possible Wednesday before rain chances increase as a cold front nears overnight Thursday into Friday. Showers stick around for the first half of Friday before we clear out and cool down in time for the second half of the day and into the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies, lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s are expected for the weekend.