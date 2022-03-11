Temperatures Skyrocketing Across South Florida Before Cold Front Arrives

South Florida could go from temperatures that will be at near record levels to start the weekend before more seasonable weather arrives thanks to the latest front moving through.

We are looking at calm weather as we round out the week, but it will remain on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s Friday. Feels like temperatures could push above 90.

If you are looking for a cool spot, make some boat and/or beach plans. The winds are light enough to get the rip current risk back to low. Seas will be manageable as well, topping out around two feet.

A cold front will work into South Florida Saturday and bring late afternoon scattered showers and storms. The front will arrive late enough in the day though to allow possible record heat as temperatures flirt with 90 degrees.

Just keep in mind that winds will be much stronger and a small craft advisory is in play for Saturday. The front will be through Saturday evening and you'll feel it Sunday.

Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will have trouble hitting the mid-70s. You'll notice the big drop in humidity as well. This pleasant weather extends right into Monday.

