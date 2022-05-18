first alert weather

Temperatures Soar Wednesday in South Florida Before Wetter Weekend

We will see a brief rain and thunderstorm surge Friday with rain chances around 50%

South Florida will be feeling like the summer months have arrived Wednesday with temperatures in the 90s across parts of the area.

We are locked into a very warm and humid pattern along with low rain chances. Look for highs near or slightly above 90 degrees with only a 20% chance of storms. If we do see a storm, it'll be out across the western suburbs.

By the way, light winds will make the beach a perfect option for you.

We will see a brief rain and thunderstorm surge Friday with rain chances around 50%. The extra clouds and rain will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s, but humidity will be quite high.

As we peer into the weekend, it looks like rain chances dip and we will see a pleasant beach breeze. The humidity will still be sky high as temperatures top out in the upper 80s. We may see a slight uptick in the rip current risk too.

