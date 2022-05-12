Temperatures, Storm Chances Rise Starting Thursday Across South Florida

South Florida will go from slightly more comfortable temperatures to feeling more like summertime in the coming days.

After one last round of morning 60s Thursday, the warmer and muggier conditions will be rolling in. In fact, we will see some changes in the form of scattered showers Thursday afternoon.

Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Winds will switch to a more southerly direction Friday and into the weekend. You'll notice the difference immediately as highs flirt with 90 and we see those typical afternoon storms.

Feels like temperatures will probably touch 100 or greater too.