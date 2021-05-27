Temperatures to Rise Across South Florida Ahead of Possibly Wet Holiday Weekend

After a dry first half of the work week, South Florida could see an increase in the chances of wet weather arriving by the time Memorial Day arrives.

Winds have dialed back just a little Thursday and this is helping us out at the beach as the rip current risk is now down to moderate. The slightly lighter winds will also help to warm us up a bit more.

Look for highs Thursday in the mid to upper 80s and still no rain.

Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity will be up as well. Look for feels like temperatures to race into the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances will still be on the low side, about 10-20%.

Scattered showers and storms pick up next week. Memorial Day Monday could be a bit unsettled - so make some back up, indoor plans now.