Temporary Bridge to Florida's Pine Island Completed a Week After Ian

The largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast has been largely cut off from the outside world after Hurricane Ian heavily damaged its causeway but a temporary roadway was opening Wednesday.

Pine Island has spent the past week reachable only by boat or aircraft after Ian roared through with 150 mph winds.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that a temporary roadway to the island had been completed by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The structure will give first responders better access to the island, help with electricity restoration and fuel supplies, allow residents to come and go and help get the local Publix supermarket back open for business.

"We wanted it to be done by the end of this week, we actually got it done in the middle of this week," DeSantis said. "Usually government will promise and underdeliver, well here's an overdelivering."

About 9,000 residents live on Pine Island. Following Ian's destruction, many residents stayed put for days without electricity and other resources.

"We feel as a community that if we leave the island – abandon it – nobody is going to take care of that problem of fixing our road in and out," Pine Island resident Leslie Arias said Tuesday as small motor boats delivered water, tampons and other necessities.

"I think we have a chance to bounce back a lot quicker than people think. I think there's a lot of there's a great spirit on the island," DeSantis said. "And I think, folks, you know, they just wanted to be able to stay there and be able to go about their lives like they will. You obviously can't do that effectively without this bridge. So we have it."