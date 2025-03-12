20+ temporary flight restrictions violations over Mar-a-Lago: What to know about restricted airspace

President Donald Trump has been visiting his Mar-a-Lago home recently in Palm Beach, and more than a few pilots have violated temporarily restricted airspace since he assumed his second term, triggering warnings from fighter jets.

But why is this happening now, and how does restricted airspace work?

How can airspace be restricted?

The Federal Aviation Administration says that in special circumstances, it will “restrict access to certain designated areas of our airspace, much in the same way a city or state may block off access to a street when necessary.”

Pilots are made aware of these restrictions, called Temporary Flight Restrictions (or TFRs), through Notices to Airmen (or NOTAMs), which pilots are expected to check before every time they fly.

The TFRs apply to aircraft including drones from flying through a certain area for a limited time.

But airspace can also be permanently restricted, or prohibited. See the differences between these two here.

When is a TFR issued?

The FAA explains that temporary flight restrictions are issued for safety or security purposes.

Some of the reasons for restricting airspace include:

natural disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes

certain major sporting events

emergency or national security situations

Is the airspace always restricted over Mar-a-Lago?

Yes, AP News reports. And it expands when President Donald Trump is present.

Federal officials maintain a permanent flight restriction over Trump's club that expands to a radius of 30 nautical miles when the president is at his residence.

Is there always a TFR over President Donald Trump?

Yes. The FAA explains: “No person may operate an aircraft over or in the vicinity of any area to be visited or traveled by the President, the Vice President, or other public figures contrary to the restrictions established by the FAA and published in a NOTAM.”

How often have pilots violated restricted airspace around Trump’s Mar-a-Largo estate?

Since Trump took office in January, the military has deployed fighter jets 24 times in Palm Beach County because of civilian aircraft flying into temporarily restricted airspace, NBC affiliate WPTV reports, citing the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

What happens if pilots violate restricted airspace?

In eight cases, Air Force F-16 fighter jets flew right up to the pilots and escorted them away from the restricted area, WPTV reports.

Flares are used to warn pilots violating the temporary flight restrictions (TFRs), and these are visible from the ground, but they burn out quickly and don't pose a danger, NORAD said.

Pilots who violate airspace face fines, license suspension and could potentially be arrested or even get shot down.

"We do our absolute best to make sure we have a positive outcome," Steven Armstrong, who is the vice director of NORAD's operations, told WPTV.

Armstrong also told WPTV that in some cases, wayward pilots on tracks of interest (TOIs) are subject to an aerial maneuver known as a "head butt."

How much does it cost to scramble F-16 jets when restricted airspace is violated?

Armstrong emphasized that protecting the president is paramount. He said every time fighter jets have to scramble when a pilot violates airspace, it costs taxpayers a minimum of $50,000.