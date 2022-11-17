Temps Drop Slightly Starting Thursday in South Florida With Front's Arrival

If you notice it feels slightly cooler Thursday in South Florida, temperatures have taken a dip thanks to the arrival of the latest front across the area.

The front is finally pushing through early Thursday and you'll feel the difference. Look for a breeze, lower humidity and highs in the low 80s Thursday. We will see more and more 60s for morning temperatures Friday morning, which interestingly is about normal for this time of the year.

You'll notice a pleasant beach breeze too. Rain chances remain pretty low through Saturday.

Another front moves our way Sunday into Monday and you'll see the rain chances move up considerably. It'll also reinforce another round afternoon temps staying put in the upper 70s to low 80s.