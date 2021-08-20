Temps Remain High Friday Across South Florida Before Rain Makes Weekend Return

South Florida will end the work week much different than how it started - but the weekend could see a return of some showers and storms across the area.

The area continues to stay firmly planted in this warm and mostly sunny pattern. Once again, we will only see a few spotty showers and a storm to round out the week.

Look for highs in the low 90s with feels like temperatures near 100. Winds will be on the light side, making for a perfect boat and/or beach day.

Rain chances remain pretty low all weekend with rain chances ranging from 20-30 percent. Highs will stay locked in the low 90s, spot on average for this time of the year.

Rain chances rise just a touch early next week.