first alert weather

Temps Rising Thursday Across South Florida Before Latest Front Brings Major Drop This Weekend

A cold front will push through late Saturday or early Sunday and temperatures will take a hit.

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will go from a rise in temperatures across the area Thursday to quite the change coming just in time for the weekend.

The breeze continues and it's leading to a warm start to your Thursday. Most of South Florida is already in the 70s, roughly 10 degrees above average. The humidity is running a touch higher but don't expect much more than a 10 percent chance of showers as highs push into the low to mid-80s.

The breeze, albeit comfortable on land, is keeping a high risk of rip currents in play. Friday looks like a carbon copy of Thursday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A cold front will push through late Saturday or early Sunday. Look for scattered showers to kick out pretty early Sunday. Temperatures will take a hit. We go from high in the mid-80s Saturday to low 70s Monday. Morning temperatures will take a similar slide. Balmy 70s Saturday will become fresh low 50s Monday morning.

Temperatures will remain below average into Tuesday as well before finally snapping back on Wednesday. 

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us