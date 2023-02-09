Temps Rising Thursday Across South Florida Before Latest Front Brings Major Drop This Weekend

South Florida will go from a rise in temperatures across the area Thursday to quite the change coming just in time for the weekend.

The breeze continues and it's leading to a warm start to your Thursday. Most of South Florida is already in the 70s, roughly 10 degrees above average. The humidity is running a touch higher but don't expect much more than a 10 percent chance of showers as highs push into the low to mid-80s.

The breeze, albeit comfortable on land, is keeping a high risk of rip currents in play. Friday looks like a carbon copy of Thursday.

A cold front will push through late Saturday or early Sunday. Look for scattered showers to kick out pretty early Sunday. Temperatures will take a hit. We go from high in the mid-80s Saturday to low 70s Monday. Morning temperatures will take a similar slide. Balmy 70s Saturday will become fresh low 50s Monday morning.

Temperatures will remain below average into Tuesday as well before finally snapping back on Wednesday.