Temps to Rise During Work Week in South Florida After Frigid Weekend

After a weekend of bitterly cold temperatures and the fear of falling iguanas that came with it, South Florida is going to be feeling quite warmer by the time next weekend rolls around.

Despite being a touch warmer than Sunday morning, it's still pretty chilly out there. Look for widespread 40s across Miami-Dade and Broward to start the day. The Keys are warmer with morning numbers in the 50s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

South Florida will begin to thaw out after a cold weekend with some above average temperatures in your First Alert Doppler 6000 forecast.

Bright sunshine will help lift the mercury to about 70 in Miami, but this is still below our average high of 77 degrees.

The warming trend continues this week with morning temperatures approaching 70 degrees and afternoon numbers closing in on 80 by Friday.

Look for similar numbers this weekend with isolated showers possible.

The low temperatures near freezing are quite rare in Florida, but at first glance the citrus, strawberry and tomato winter crops suffered no major damage. Farmers spray water onto the crops to help protect them from the cold.

As for iguanas, well, that's another matter. They are an invasive species, well accustomed to the trees of South Florida. When it gets cold, below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, they go into a sort of suspended animation mode. And they fall to the ground.